Glennon was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, with linebacker Quincy Williams (abdomen) going on IR in a corresponding move, per NFL.com's Around the NFL Staff.

Glennon should serve as Jacksonville's third-string quarterback against the Colts in Week 1, behind Gardner Minshew and rookie Jake Luton. Originally taken in the third round of the 2013 draft by Tampa Bay, Glennon has a 36:20 career TD:INT in 29 games (22 starts).