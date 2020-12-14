Glennon completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 85 yards, no touchdowns and one interception against the Titans in Week 14.

Glennon struggled to get the Jaguars' offense moving in the first half, recording only 85 passing yards. He remained the starting quarterback for the team's first offensive possession of the second half, but was pulled after throwing an interception to end the drive. Gardner Minshew took over as the quarterback for the remainder of the game, though it is unclear who the starter will be for the Jaguars in Week 15 against the Ravens.