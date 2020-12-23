Head coach Doug Marrone said Glennon and Gardner Minshew will share first-team reps in practice this week before the Jaguars make a determination on a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Bears, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Glennon previously made three starts for the Jaguars in Weeks 12 through 14, losing hold of the gig after he completed 13 of 23 attempts for 85 yards and an interception in a 31-10 loss to the Titans. Minshew fared well in relief of Glennon and garnered the Week 15 start, but despite strong surface numbers (22-for-29, 226 yards, 2:0 TD:INT), he largely struggled to move the Jacksonville offense until garbage time in the 40-14 loss to Baltimore. As a result, Marrone will once again evaluate the quarterback situation, most likely naming a Week 16 starter following Friday's practice. No matter whether Minshew or Glennon gets the nod, fantasy managers likely won't want to put their trust in either signal-caller in leagues that start only one quarterback.