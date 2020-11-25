Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that Glennon will start at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Browns, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Per Long, Marrone said that top signal-caller Gardner Minshew isn't ready to serve as anything more than a backup while he recovers from multiple fractures and a sprained ligament to his right thumb, so Glennon will step in as a replacement under center for Jake Luton, who started the previous three games. Though Glennon hasn't made a start since 2017 and owns modest numbers for his career (60.9 percent completion rate, 6.4 yards per attempt, 36:20 TD:INT), he could still represent an upgrade from what Luton provided in his three outings (54.5 percent completion rate, 5.7 YPA, 2:6 TD:INT). Assuming Minshew is able to resume throwing at full capacity by next week, Glennon will likely be headed back to the No. 2 role regardless of how he fares against Cleveland.