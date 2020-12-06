Glennon completed 28 of 42 passes for 280 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss to Minnesota. He added three carries for nine yards, lost a fumble and completed a two-point conversion.

Glennon capped Jacksonville's opening drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Laviska Shenault, but it was all downhill from there. Despite Glennon's ineffectiveness under center, Jacksonville managed to force overtime thanks to a defensive touchdown and a one-yard James Robinson rushing score, which Glennon followed up with the game-tying two-point conversion to Collin Johnson. The journeyman quarterback got a chance to guide his team to victory in overtime after the Jacksonville defense got a stop, but Glennon promptly threw an interception to set up Minnesota' game-winning field goal. Coach Doug Marrone said after the game that he'll be sticking with Glennon under center against the Titans in Week 14 despite the quarterback's three costly turnovers in this one, Maerk Long of the Associated Press reports.