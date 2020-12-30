Head coach Doug Marrone confirmed Glennon would retain the Jaguars' starting quarterback job for Sunday's game against the Colts, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Glennon replaced Gardner Minshew as the team's starter Week 16 and wasn't overly impressive in the Jaguars' 41-17 loss to the Bears, completing 24 of 37 attempts for 211 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The lackluster showing prompted Marrone to leave the door open for another quarterback change earlier this week, but after further review, the coach will stick with Glennon for the season finale. With Jacksonville having already locked up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and expected to select a quarterback, Glennon -- an impending free agent -- will likely just be auditioning for a backup gig with the Jaguars or another team in Week 17.