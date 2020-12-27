Glennon completed 24 of 37 passes for 211 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Jaguars' 41-17 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Glennon's numbers were serviceable in his return to the starting job, but he still failed to put his team anywhere near a position to win. The eighth-year journeyman connected with DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault for his pair of scoring tosses, the latter coming in the fourth quarter long after the game was out of reach. As usual, there bad to go along with Glennon's good, as both of his interceptions came in his own territory and led to a total of 10 total points. With the first overall pick in April's draft now guaranteed for the Jaguars by virtue of their loss and the Jets' win over the Browns, it remains to be seen if coach Doug Marrone sticks with Glennon for the Week 17 finale against the Colts.