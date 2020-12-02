Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said that Glennon will remain the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Minnesota, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Gardner Minshew -- who started the first seven games of the season -- is back to full health after missing the previous four contests with multiple fractures and a sprain to his right thumb, but Glennon will retain the top job for now, with Marrone stating that the 30-year-old gives the Jaguars the best chance to win. Though Glennon's career track record isn't overly impressive, he at least proved competent in his first start since 2017 last weekend against Cleveland, completing 20 of 35 attempts for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 27-25 loss. According to DiRocco, Marrone left the door open for the team's starting quarterback to come down to a week-to-week decision, so Glennon may need another decent showing in Minnesota to hold off Minshew for the job.