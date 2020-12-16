Glennon will revert to a backup role for Sunday's game at Baltimore, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

The Jaguars' starting quarterback spot has been a merry go round since a Week 8 bye, with all of Jake Luton, Glennon and now Gardner Minshew under center. Glennon was pulled from this past Sunday's game against the Titans after committing his fourth turnover in a little more than six quarters. If he doesn't make another appearance this season, he'll finish 2020 with 600 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions on 61-percent passing.