Glennon will start Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Glennon was sharing first-team reps with Gardner Minshew throughout practice this week, but the Jaguars opted to spin another round of the quarterback carousel by inserting the veteran signal caller into the starting lineup against his former team. The 31-year-old was hardly impressive during his three-game stint as the starter earlier this season, completing just 61 percent of his passes for 600 yards and a 3:3 TD:INT ratio. Save for the blowout Week 14 loss to the Titans, the Jaguars can at least argue they were relatively close in each of Glennon's starts, but it's still a puzzling decision nevertheless considering the promise shown by Minshew over the past two seasons. It hardly matters this week, however, considering the Bears defense likely will present problems for either quarterback in Week 16.