Glennon and Jake Luton are expected to compete for the Jaguars' starting quarterback job during Week 9 practices with Gardner Minshew (thumb) expected to be inactive for the team's Nov. 8 matchup with the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Coming out of Jacksonville's Week 7 loss to the Chargers, Minshew was sent in for X-rays, which revealed he was dealing with multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb. Even with the benefit of a Week 8 bye to recover, Minshew doesn't look like he'll be ready to go for Week 9, leaving coach Doug Marrone to evaluate other options at quarterback. Though Glennon has a major advantage in experience over Luton, a rookie sixth-round pick, the 1-6 Jaguars may be reluctant to hand a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring deal the top job based solely on that factor. With that in mind, Glennon may need to clearly outperform Luton in practices this week to earn the starting assignment, as a close competition between the two might prompt the Jaguars to favor the developmental option for the nod.