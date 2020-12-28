Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that he hasn't decided whether Glennon or Garnder Minshew will start Week 17, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Glennon has been underwhelming through four appearances this season, boasting just a 5:5 TD:INT and 5.9 yards per attempt, and he's coming off a blowout 41-17 loss to the Bears. With the Jaguars now having guaranteed possession of the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the team could opt to turn the reins back over to second-year signal-caller Gardner Minshew.