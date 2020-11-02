Glennon will continue to practice as the backup quarterback while Jake Luton receives starter's reps in the absence of Gardner Minshew (thumb), John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Minshew was officially ruled out for Week 9, and rookie sixth-rounder Jake Luton is expected to receive the first start if his career Sunday against the Texans. Glennon is the more experienced option, but the Jaguars likely want to see what the rookie has to offer. Glennon could still end up seeing the field if Luton has major struggles, but the rookie is on track to receive first crack as the fill-in starter.