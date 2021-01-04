Glennon completed 26 of 42 passes for 261 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Jaguars' 28-14 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He also gained two yards on his sole rush and lost a fumble.

Glennon was able to keep the starting job over Gardner Minshew for the finale, and he put together a very competent effort despite taking six sacks and 11 quarterback hits overall. The veteran was operating without DJ Chark (shin) in the passing game and James Robinson (ankle) in the backfield, but he still was able to connect frequently with Chris Conley and rookie Laviska Shenault for half of his completions and 155 of his yards. Glennon was serviceable at times during the latter portion of the season while logging his most action since the 2014 campaign in Tampa Bay, but he still remains a journeyman at this stage of his career who would project for a backup role again in 2021. Whether that opportunity unfolds in Jacksonville or elsewhere remains to be seen, as Glennon heads into unrestricted free agency this offseason.