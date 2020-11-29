Glennon completed 20 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns while rushing twice for six yards during Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Browns.

Expectations weren't particularly high with Glennon making his first start since 2017 and the Jaguars missing No. 1 wide receiver DJ Chark (ribs), but he looked solid while leading the offense Sunday. Gardner Minshew (thumb) returned to practice this week and was ultimately inactive for the contest, though there's a chance of him being healthy for Week 13. However, coach Doug Marrone said after the game Glennon's performance will certainly impact the decision-making process at quarterback for the matchup with the Vikings, with a decision expected to be made later in the week, per John Shipley of SI.com.