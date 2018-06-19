Jaguars' Mike Hughes: Reverts to IR

Hughes (undisclosed) cleared waivers Monday and reverted to injured reserve, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

Hughes was waived last Friday after suffering an unknown injury on the final day of mandatory minicamp. Barring an injury settlement, Hughes is likely stuck on IR through the end of the season.

