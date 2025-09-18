Jaguars' Montaric Brown: All set for Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (ankle) was a full participant at practice Thursday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Brown has logged a pair of full practices to open the week after missing the team's first two games of the 2025 season with an ankle injury. The 26-year-old could draw a start at cornerback against Houston on Sunday with Jarrian Jones (back) banged up ahead of Week 3.
