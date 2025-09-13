Brown (ankle) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Brown was limited at practice all week as he continues to tend to an ankle injury he suffered during training camp, and it appears unlikely he'll play in Week 2. If he truly can't go, Travis Hunter could see more work at cornerback Sunday than he might otherwise.