Brown recorded five tackles (four solo) and one interception in the Jaguars' win over the Raiders on Sunday.

With Tyson Campbell traded to Cleveland and Travis Hunter (knee) injured, Brown has become more of an every-down cornerback for the Jaguars, logging at least 84 percent of the defensive snaps in each of the last three contests after playing a total of 52 defensive snaps across the first five weeks of the season. Brown has posted 16 tackles (14 solo) and four pass breakups, including the one interception, across six appearances.