Brown (ankle) won't suit up for Sunday's Week 2 matchup versus Cincinnati.

Brown entered the weekend with a designation of doubtful, so it's no surprise that he's not going to play against the Bengals. The fourth-year defensive back did manage to log a trio of limited practices this week, so he could be ready to make his season debut next Sunday against Houston.

