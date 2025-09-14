Jaguars' Montaric Brown: Inactive Sunday, as expected
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (ankle) won't suit up for Sunday's Week 2 matchup versus Cincinnati.
Brown entered the weekend with a designation of doubtful, so it's no surprise that he's not going to play against the Bengals. The fourth-year defensive back did manage to log a trio of limited practices this week, so he could be ready to make his season debut next Sunday against Houston.
