Brown (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Brown missed all of training camp and the Jaguars' regular-season opener against the Panthers this past Sunday due to an ankle injury that he suffered in late July. However, his ability to practice in a limited capacity Wednesday is a sign that he is progressing in his recovery. Brown will have two more chances this week to log a full practice and avoid an injury tag heading into the Jaguars' Week 2 clash against the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday.