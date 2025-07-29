Brown (leg) will miss the rest of training camp, Mia O'Brien of 1010 XL 92.5 FM Jacksonville reports.

Brown suffered a lower-leg injury and is not expected to be back during training camp, head coach Liam Cohen announced Monday. The 25-year-old had the most productive season of his career in 2024, appearing in all 17 games while starting 10 and recording his first career interception. It is still unclear whether this injury will run into the start of the regular season, but it is sure to impact his playing time as he was competing for a starting role.