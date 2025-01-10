Brown recorded 75 tackles (55 solo) across 17 regular-season appearances with the Jaguars in 2024. He also had eight passes defensed and one interception.

Brown more than doubled his production totals from 2023, and he played 90-plus percent of defensive snaps in seven of the 17 contests he appeared in. The 2022 seventh-round pick will work to take another step forward heading into the final year of his rookie deal with Jacksonville,