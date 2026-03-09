Jacksonville re-signed Brown to a three-year, $33 million contract Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Brown, a 2022 seventh-round pick, emerged as a capable starter at slot corner for the Jaguars in 2024 and now re-signs with the team for the foreseeable future. While Brown's unreliable tackle totals and lack of demonstrable big-play ability keep him off the IDP radar in most fantasy formats, he's entrenched as a key part of Jacksonville's secondary for the 2026 season and beyond.