Jaguars' Montaric Brown: Re-ups with Jags on three-year deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jacksonville re-signed Brown to a three-year, $33 million contract Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Brown, a 2022 seventh-round pick, emerged as a capable starter at slot corner for the Jaguars in 2024 and now re-signs with the team for the foreseeable future. While Brown's unreliable tackle totals and lack of demonstrable big-play ability keep him off the IDP radar in most fantasy formats, he's entrenched as a key part of Jacksonville's secondary for the 2026 season and beyond.
