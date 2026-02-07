Brown recorded 51 tackles (43 solo) and 12 pass defenses (two interceptions) across 15 regular-season games for the Jaguars in 2025.

Brown led the Jaguars with 12 pass defenses and played a key role in the secondary as a slot corner, but he saw his tackling numbers decline from 2024, when he registered 75 stops (55 solo) across 17 regular-season contests. The 2022 seventh-rounder will be entering the fourth year of his rookie contract and is eligible for an extension.