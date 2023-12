Brown recorded seven solo tackles and one pass breakup during Sunday's 31-27 loss to Cleveland.

Brown has played 90-plus percent of defensive snaps in each of his last five appearances, and Sunday's seven-tackle performance was the most productive of his young career. If Tyson Campbell (quadriceps) is able to get back on the field Week 15 versus Baltimore, however, Brown will stand to revert back to a depth role on defense.