Brown (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Brown's absence Sunday comes as no surprise after he didn't practice all week due to an ankle issue. The 26-year-old served as one of Jacksonville's top outside cornerbacks in 2024, recording 75 total tackle and eight passes defended, including one interception, over 17 games. While Brown is sidelined, 2025 second-overall pick Travis Hunter is expected to see increased reps in the Jaguars' secondary.