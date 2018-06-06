Jaguars' Montay Crockett: Signs with Jaguars

Crockett signed a contract with the Jaguars on Wednesday.

Crockett is already familiar with the Jaguar organization, as he spent the bulk of last season with the team's practice squad before earning a promotion to the regular roster for a few weeks during the second half of the season. He didn't end up seeing the field, however, and he's likely just a camp body for the Jaguars at this point. That said, Crockett will still have the opportunity to impress the coaching staff now that he's been signed, so it's a positive development for the 24-year-old wideout.

