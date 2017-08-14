Play

Jaguars' Mychal Rivera: Doesn't practice Monday

Rivera (undisclosed) didn't practice Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Rivera previously sat out last week's preseason opener. Since the details of his injury remain guarded, it's difficult to say when he'll be back on the practice field.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories