Jaguars' Mychal Rivera: Doesn't practice Monday
Rivera (undisclosed) didn't practice Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Rivera previously sat out last week's preseason opener. Since the details of his injury remain guarded, it's difficult to say when he'll be back on the practice field.
