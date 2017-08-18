Play

Jaguars' Mychal Rivera: Misses Thursday's game

Rivera (undisclosed) did not play in Thursday night's preseason game against the Buccaneers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Rivera is dealing with an undisclosed injury and has now sat out both of the Jaguars' preseason games. Very little information has been released on Rivera's injury, so there is currently no timetable for his return.

