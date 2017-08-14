Jaguars' Mychal Rivera: No practice Monday
Rivera (undisclosed) didn't practice Monday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Rivera, who sat out last Thursday's preseason opener, is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Since the details of his situation remain guarded, it's hard to say when he'll be back in action.
