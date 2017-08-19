Jaguars' Mychal Rivera: No practice Saturday
Rivera (wrist) didn't practice Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of Jacksonville.com reports.
Rivera missed both of the Jaguars' first two preseason games due to the wrist injury. Though he's yet to return to practice, there hasn't been any concern Rivera is in danger of missing Week 1.
