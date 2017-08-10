Jaguars' Mychal Rivera: Not expected to play Thursday
Rivera (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots, Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Rivera is nursing an undisclosed injury, per WTLV's Mike Kaye, so his absence isn't a shocker. It's unlikely veteran Marcedes Lewis gets much action either, so Ben Koyack and Neal Sterling should be in store for a significant workload.
