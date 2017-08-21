Play

Jaguars' Mychal Rivera: Won't play Thursday

Rivera (wrist) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Rivera is yet to appear in the preseason for the Jaguars, as this will be his third straight absence. The team is yet to report whether or not Rivera is in any danger of missing the start of the regular season, so he should continue to be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

