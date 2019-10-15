Jaguars' Myles Jack: Adds eight tackles

Jack had had eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Saints.

Jack had solid production for the second straight week and has now played every defensive snap over the last three games. The 24-year-old appears to be trending towards the IDP production he was expected to provide at the start of the season.

