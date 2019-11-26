Play

Jaguars' Myles Jack: Battling knee injury

Jack was listed on Tuesday's injury report with a knee injury.

Jack likely suffered this injury during this past Sunday's loss to the Titans, as he failed to play every defensive snap for the first time since Week 3. We'll have a better feel for the severity of Jack's injury when the Jaguars' complete their first official practice Wednesday. It's worth monitoring the fourth-year linebacker's status since Jack has averaged seven tackles over the last seven games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories