Jaguars' Myles Jack: Being evaluated for concussion

Jack is being evaluated for a concussion after leaving Thursday's game against the Titans, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Jack had two solo tackles including one tackle for loss prior to exiting. If he is unable to return to Thursday's game, Najee Goode is slated to fill in at middle linebacker.

