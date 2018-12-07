Jaguars' Myles Jack: Busy Thursday night

Jack had 13 tackles (eight solo) and a sack in Thursday's 30-9 loss to the Titans.

Jack put forth one of the most productive outings of his young career Thursday, but it meant little as the Jaguars defense was steamrolled for 238 rushing yards by Derrick Henry. The 23-year-old now has 23 total tackles in the last two games and will look to continue that level of production next week against the injury-plagued Redskins.