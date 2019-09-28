Play

Jaguars' Myles Jack: Clears concussion protocol

Jack (concussion) has been cleared to play in Sunday's matchup against the Broncos.

Jack logged full practices all week, and now looks ready to go barring any setbacks. He sustained a concussion in last Thursday's victory over the Colts. If he were to suffer any type of setback, Najee Goode would be in line to replace him at middle linebacker.

