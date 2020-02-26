Jaguars' Myles Jack: Could shift positions

Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that the Jaguars are considering giving Jack (knee) a positional change for 2020, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.

Jack began his NFL career shifting regularly between the strongside and middle linebacker positions, but he's now coming off back-to-back seasons playing purely inside. He ended the 2019 campaign on injured reserve due to a knee injury. The 24-year-old struggled when tasked with containing the run in 2019, as did Jacksonville's entire linebacker corps, and it looks as though the team will spend the offseason experimenting with different positional groupings in an attempt to address the issue. A shift to either weakside or strongside linebacker could cause a hit to Jack's tackle totals, and therefore to his IDP value.