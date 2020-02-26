Jaguars' Myles Jack: Could shift positions
Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that the Jaguars are considering giving Jack (knee) a positional change for 2020, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports.
Jack began his NFL career shifting regularly between the strongside and middle linebacker positions, but he's now coming off back-to-back seasons playing purely inside. He ended the 2019 campaign on injured reserve due to a knee injury. The 24-year-old struggled when tasked with containing the run in 2019, as did Jacksonville's entire linebacker corps, and it looks as though the team will spend the offseason experimenting with different positional groupings in an attempt to address the issue. A shift to either weakside or strongside linebacker could cause a hit to Jack's tackle totals, and therefore to his IDP value.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jerry Jeudy prospect profile
Can Jerry Jeudy continue dominating in the NFL like he did in high school and college? Our...
-
February Best Ball ADP Review
A look at average draft position on BestBall 10s along with five late targets.
-
2/25 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew takes a look at who is poised to bust in 2020 due to factors like change of quarterback,...
-
Jay Gruden's fit with the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars tabbed Jay Gruden as their replacement for John DeFilippo. How does...
-
Jake Fromm Prospect Profile
Jake Fromm is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback prospect by our draft team. What type of Fantasy...
-
XFL post-Week 3 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through three weeks of XFL play, ranking each position...