Jaguars' Myles Jack: Dealing with illness

Jack sat out Thursday's training camp practice due to an illness, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Jack avoided placement on the PUP or non-football injury list to open training camp, so there's no reason to think he'll be sidelined for long. With Telvin Smith (personal) sitting out the 2019 season, Jack appears primed for increased opportunity. The 23-year-old recorded 107 tackles (75) solo, 2.5 sacks and one pass defended across 16 games in 2018.

