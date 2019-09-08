Jaguars' Myles Jack: Ejected in second quarter

Jack was ejected from Sunday's game versus the Chiefs after throwing a punch, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

There was a scrum in the end zone after Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was sacked, and Jack threw two punches, leading to the end of his game. Jack made two solo tackles before exiting. While there could be supplemental discipline, expect Jack to be back when the team travels to Houston in Week 2.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories