Jack has suffered an ankle injury and his return to Sunday's matchup against the Bengals remains questionable, Tad Dickman of Jaguars Public Relations reports.

The 25-year-old linebacker made a pivotal defensive play in the first half Sunday, intercepting Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow in the end zone to snuff out a Bengals red-zone drive at the 9:25 mark of the second quarter. On top of that key forced turnover, Jack had been all over the field for Jacksonville in the early going of 2020, collecting 11 tackles in Weeks 1, 2 and 3. If Jack cannot return to action Sunday, former "Last Chance U" star Dakota Allen may see an uptick in defensive usage.