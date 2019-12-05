Play

Jaguars' Myles Jack: Headed to IR

Jack (knee) is line to be placed on IR, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, the move is slated to take place later Thursday, with Jack thus finishing the 2019 season with 66 tackles and a pick in 11 games. In his absence down the stretch, look for Donald Payne (ankle) to work as the Jaguars' starting middle linebacker.

