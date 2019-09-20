Play

Jaguars' Myles Jack: In concussion protocol

Jack is in the league's concussion protocol Friday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Jack exited Thursday's 20-7 win over the Titans due to a concussion and has yet to return to full health. He'll need to fully clear the league's protocol for head injuries before retaking the field.

