Jaguars' Myles Jack: Inactive Week 5
RotoWire Staff
Jack (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Jack was considered questionable for Sunday but will miss at least one game with the ankle injury. Dakota Allen will receive the start in his absence.
