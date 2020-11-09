Jack recorded 11 tackles (six solo), a pass breakup and a forced fumble in Sunday's 27-25 loss to the Texans.
Jack's kryptonite has been staying healthy this season, as he's left early in two games and missed another two games entirely. However, the fifth-year linebacker has piled up exactly 11 tackles in every game that he's finished healthy, which has happened four times this season. Jack's not dealing with an injury for the time being, and he'll be a top-end IDP asset as long as that holds true.