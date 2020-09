Jack had 11 tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Titans.

The 25-year-old and the Jaguars were able to hold RB Derrick Henry to 84 yards on 3.4 YPC, leading to plenty of opportunities to rack up tackles. Jack has 11 tackles in each of the first two games this season and will be a valuable IDP option if he continues this level of production.