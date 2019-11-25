Play

Jaguars' Myles Jack: Leads team in tackles

Jack had seven tackles (six solo) and one tackle for a loss in Sunday's 42-20 loss to the Titans.

Jack once again led the defense in tackles, but the Jaguars were unable to slow down the Titans all game. The 24-year-old had a slow start to the season and averaged only 5.4 tackles through Week 8, but over the last three games he's picked up his production and is averaging 7.7 tackles.

