Jaguars' Myles Jack: Limited session to start week
RotoWire Staff
Nov 4, 2020
Jack (ankle) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Jack has been bothered by this injury for a few weeks now, but coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday that he believes that Jack will play this week. Marrone's assertion will be all but confirmed if Jack upgrades to a full practice as the week progresses.
